January 6, 2018 11:36 am
Updated: January 6, 2018 11:53 am

Saskatoon Blades slip past Red Deer Rebels 3-2 for 6th straight win

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The Saskatoon Blades slipped past the Red Deer Rebels 3-2 in WHL action at SaskTel Centre. Claire Hanna has highlights from the game.

Jake Kustra scored the winning goal at 10:35 of the third period as the Saskatoon Blades slipped past the Red Deer Rebels 3-2 on Friday for their sixth straight victory.

Braylon Shmyr and Bradly Goethals also had goals for Saskatoon (20-17-3), which got 22 saves from Nolan Maier.

Reese Johnson and Alex Morozoff responded for the Rebels (10-21-8), losers of their last six. Riley Lamb made 24 saves in a losing cause.

The Blades host the Kootenay Ice on Saturday.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

