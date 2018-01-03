Braylon Shmyr WHL player of the week

A hot week has earned Saskatoon Blades forward Braylon Shmyr the Western Hockey League’s player of the week honour.

Shmyr had three goals and seven assists in the team’s first three games after the holiday break.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades winning streak reaches 5

The highlight was on Dec. 28 when he had two goals and three assists in the Blades 6-4 win over the Prince Albert Raiders.

Shmyr’s efforts has helped Saskatoon climb into a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Blades have won five games in a row and are currently tied with the Regina Pats for the first wild card spot.

Shmyr has 19 goals and 34 assists in 39 games this season, good for second place in Blades scoring and 13th overall in the league scoring race.

The Blades are back in action this Friday when the Red Deer Rebels travel to Saskatoon.