Edmonton Oilers sign Saskatoon Blades forward Cameron Hebig

Cameron Hebig has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

The Saskatoon Blades forward has appeared in all 34 games for the Blades this season, leading the team in points (51), goals (28), power play goals (10), and game-winning goals (3).

READ MORE: Healthy Cameron Hebig facing new challenge with Saskatoon Blades

Related Oscar Klefbom ready to return after missing last 3 Edmonton Oilers games

His 51 points ranks him 11th in the Western Hockey League.

Hebig said even though it was special to sign a contract, he still has a lot to prove.

“For a team like the Oilers to believe in me, it’s pretty special and for me to sign with them, it’s very cool for me,” Hebig said.

“(I) still have a lot to prove and still got to show them why they made this choice and I look forward to that.”

Bob Green, the director of player personnel for the Oilers, said they believe Hebig has the tools to play professionally.

“Cameron (Hebig) is a player with high-end skill and has the ability to make plays with speed,” Green said.

“He is having a very productive season in Saskatoon and we think his skillset will translate well at the professional level.”

Hebig is picking up this season from where he left off two years ago, when he had 26 goals and 43 assists in 58 games.

He missed the 2016-17 season with a complex injury and at times thought he didn’t have a future in hockey, saying it was tough but he knew he would be back.

“Some days were tough but I kept that mentality that I would be back, that I would put in the work each day and keep grinding until I would reach my goals,” Hebig said.

“If you’re passionate about the game and you love it, I think you should go for it and never give up.

“I think there will be tough times that will come your way but I think it’s about how you handle it, about persevering and just going after what you love.”

In 231 career WHL games with his hometown team, Hebig has 83 goals and 101 assists, along with 118 penalty minutes.