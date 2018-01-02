Saskatoon Blades winning streak reaches 5

The Saskatoon Blades kicked off 2018 with a win, doubling up the Swift Current Broncos 4-2 on Monday afternoon in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

It was the Blades fifth win in a row.

Josh Paterson scored the winning goal on a power play in the third period. He now has eight goals and three assists in his last five games.

Dryden Michaud, with his second goal of the season, Evan Fiala, and Braylon Shmyr, with an empty netter, also scored for the Blades (19-17-3).

Ethan Regnier and Kole Gable scored for Swift Current (26-10-2).

Nolan Maier made 20 saves for his eighth-straight win and Logan Flodell turned away 38 shots in the loss.

The Blades are back in action on Friday evening when the Red Deer Rebels travel to Saskatoon.