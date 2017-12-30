Saskatoon Blades bio: Kirby Dach, a promising young forward

Kirby Dach may be young, but he’s already shown a lot of promise with the Saskatoon Blades’ offence.

Global’s Ryan Flaherty sat down with the 16-year-old rookie in the above interview to see if he was hiding any musical talents in the latest Blades bio.

The forward from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., made the jump to midget at age 14 before being drafted second overall by Saskatoon during the 2016 Western Hockey League (WHL) Bantam Draft.

Dach made his WHL debut in the 2016-17 season, putting up 10 points in 19 games after receiving special permission from the league to join the Blades as an underager.

This season, he’s amassed 23 points in 28 games.

The Blades have hit the road to play the Broncos in Swift Current, Sask., on Saturday.