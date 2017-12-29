Saskatoon Blades topple Prince Albert Raiders 6-4

Josh Paterson scored a hat trick with an assist and Braylon Shmyr had two goals and two assists as the Saskatoon Blades toppled the Prince Albert Raiders 6-4 Thursday for its third straight win.

Chase Wouters added a goal and three helpers for the Blades (17-17-3) while Nolan Maier turned away 38 shots for the victory.

Parker Kelly, Eric Pearce, Carson Miller and Brett Leason responded for Prince Albert (13-16-7), losers of three straight. Ian Scott kicked out 33-of-38 shots in defeat.

Raiders forward Justin Nachbaur was ejected at 8:39 of the first period after taking a major for cross-checking.

The Blades play the Broncos next in Swift Current, Sask., on Saturday.