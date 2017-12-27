Saskatoon Blades look to continue strong performance

The Saskatoon Blades headed into the Western Hockey League’s holiday break on a high note, winning four of five games and tied for the final wildcard playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

They are looking to maintain that strong performance on Wednesday evening when they take on the Prince Albert Raiders in a home-and home series to open the second half of the season.

Both teams are tied for the final playoff spot with 33 points and trail the Regina Pats by two points.

Wednesday’s game is third of eight meetings between the teams.

Nolan Maier, who has won his last four starts, made 30 saves to lead the Blades to a 3-2 win over the Raiders in the most recent meeting on Dec. 10.

The Raiders won the first meeting between the teams, 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 21.

Prince Albert comes into the game having won only three times in their last 10 games.

Saskatoon will be without defenceman Libor Hájek, who is representing the Czech Republic at the world junior hockey championship.

The Blades will also be without Dryden Michaud, who is day-to-day with an upper body injury, and Caleb Fantillo, who is out three to five weeks with a lower body injury.

Gage Ramsay, who missed the last eight games with a lower body injury, and Michael Farren, who missed the last two games before the break with an injury, are both expected back in the lineup.

The Raiders will be without defenceman Vojtech Budik, who is also representing the Czech Republic at the world junior hockey championship.

The action at SaskTel Centre gets underway at 7 p.m. CT.