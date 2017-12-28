Saskatoon Blades open 2nd half of season with a win

The Saskatoon Blades returned from the holiday break with a win.

Cam Hebig scored two goals as the Blades downed the Prince Albert Raiders 4-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Josh Paterson and Jackson Caller also scored for the Blades (16-17-3) who have now won five of their last six games.

Brett Leason and Devon Skoleski scored for Prince Albert (13-15-7)

Nolan Maier made 20 saves for the win while Ian Scott made 38 saves in the loss.

The Blades went 1 for 3 on the power play. The Raiders scored once in the five times they had the man advantage.

The two teams meet again Thursday evening in Prince Albert.

The Blades are now tied with the Regina Pats for the first wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference with 35 points after the Brandon Wheat Kings beat the Pats 5-3.