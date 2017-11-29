Saskatoon Blades bio: Caleb Fantillo on soft drinks

The Saskatoon Blades have played their best hockey of the season in recent weeks and one of the reasons has to be the return of a healthy Caleb Fantillo.

The Western Hockey League (WHL) team’s agitator-in-chief sets the tone on a daily basis with his energy and work ethic.

He was happy to sit down with Ryan Flaherty in above interview to talk about any potential future soft drink endorsements in Global’s latest Blades bio.

Fantillo was drafted 123th overall by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the sixth round of the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft. The 19-year-old forward, from Vancouver, was traded to Saskatoon in October 2016.

He was voted the 2017 Saskatoon Blades Fan’s Choice Player of the Year.

Saskatoon is currently on a U.S. road trip and plays the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday.