SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘We’re here to win’: Pelley backs Leafs brass

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Maple Leafs’ key decision makers spoke with the media today for the first time since the team’s first-round playoff exit.

The message was clear — everything is on the table moving forward, and past results are unacceptable.

New Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president Keith Pelley, team president Brendan Shanahan and general manager Brad Treliving fielded questions from reporters for roughly 45 minutes on the path forward for an organization that has fallen painfully short of expectations over the last two decades.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe'
Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Story continues below advertisement

Pelley lauded the “chemistry and unity” he’s seen from Treliving and Shanahan, who has won a solitary playoff round in 10 years at the helm, but added: “We’re not here to sell jerseys, we’re here to win.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

There were also questions about the future of the Leafs’ so-called “Core Four” of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares after the group once again couldn’t get it done in the post-season — this time falling to the Boston Bruins in seven games despite battling back from a 3-1 series deficit.

Trending Now

Marner and Tavares, who have full no-movement clauses in their contracts, each have one season remaining on their current deals and are eligible to sign extensions July 1. But patience with the team’s nucleus appears have run out, with Treliving saying: “Everything needs to be looked at.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices