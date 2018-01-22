Saskatoon Blades lose 5-3 to Moose Jaw Warriors

A third period comeback fell short for the Saskatoon Blades as they lost 5-3 to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Sunday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Brett Howden, Brecon Wood, Justin Ameida, Brayden Burke, and Jayden Halbgewachs with an empty-netter scored for the Warriors (38-7-3).

It was the ninth win in ten games for the Warriors, who have the best record in the WHL.

Josh Paterson, with two, and Eric Florchuk found the back of the net for the Blades (23-22-3).

Brody Wilms made 16 saves for the win while Nolan Maier turned aside 31 shots in the loss.

Saskatoon is four points up on the Prince Albert Raiders for the final wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Blades are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Regina to take on the Pats.