Citizenship ceremony at Saskatoon Blades game welcomes 30 new Canadians

It was an exciting time on the ice for a group of new Canadians on Sunday afternoon.

A citizenship ceremony took place in front of around 4,500 Western Hockey League (WHL) fans at SaskTel Centre.

Thirty people took the oath of citizenship before the game between the Saskatoon Blades and the Moose Jaw Warriors.

“It means, to me, freedom for sure. I think people do take for granted a lot where they’re from,” new Canadian Alona Weisbeck said.

“A lot it means that I will have my kids raised in such a phenomenal country where there’s safety, there’s protection, there’s opportunities.”

The newcomers were also offered complimentary tickets, a “Hockey 101” course and a post-game skate with WHL players.

The third annual “Welcome the World” event was presented in partnership with the Saskatoon Blades and Ecologik. This was the second event to feature a citizenship ceremony.

Saskatoon lost 5-3 to Moose Jaw.

