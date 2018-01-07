Canada
January 7, 2018 8:02 pm
Updated: January 8, 2018 6:19 am

Saskatoon Blades game attendee snipes proposal between plays

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A couple got engaged in between plays at the Saskatoon Blades game on Saturday.

A A

The Saskatoon Blades victory was extra special for a couple of attendees who got engaged between plays at SaskTel Centre.

Arwyn Palongayak-Landry popped the question in front of 3,241 Western Hockey League (WHL) fans to his now-fiancée Gabrielle Abraham on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades melt Kootenay Ice 4-2, extend win streak to 7

The couple has been together for four years.

“It was a huge surprise,” Abraham told Global News.

“Considering I am a big investigator, you cannot keep a secret from me, but he really did a good job in pulling it off without me finding out. I still have no words.”

READ MORE: Bride marries from hospital bed just hours before cancer takes her life

Palongayak-Landry is originally from Yellowknife, N.W.T., and Abraham is from Waterhen Lake First Nation, which is near Meadow Lake, Sask.

The couple moved to Saskatoon to pursue post-secondary education, which they plan to focus on before setting a wedding date.

This was also their very first Blades game since moving to the city. Saskatoon beat the Kootenay Ice 4-2.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
engagement
Hockey
Kootenay Ice
Proposal
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Blades Engagement
Saskatoon Blades Proposal
Saskatoon Blades Wedding Proposal
Saskatoon Sports
Wedding Proposal
Western Hockey League
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News