Saskatoon Blades game attendee snipes proposal between plays

The Saskatoon Blades victory was extra special for a couple of attendees who got engaged between plays at SaskTel Centre.

Arwyn Palongayak-Landry popped the question in front of 3,241 Western Hockey League (WHL) fans to his now-fiancée Gabrielle Abraham on Saturday night.

The couple has been together for four years.

“It was a huge surprise,” Abraham told Global News.

“Considering I am a big investigator, you cannot keep a secret from me, but he really did a good job in pulling it off without me finding out. I still have no words.”

Palongayak-Landry is originally from Yellowknife, N.W.T., and Abraham is from Waterhen Lake First Nation, which is near Meadow Lake, Sask.

Congratulations to Arwyn & Gabrielle on your engagement tonight!! 💍💍 pic.twitter.com/7xCAvxm66C — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) January 7, 2018

The couple moved to Saskatoon to pursue post-secondary education, which they plan to focus on before setting a wedding date.

This was also their very first Blades game since moving to the city. Saskatoon beat the Kootenay Ice 4-2.