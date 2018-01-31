Saskatoon Blades bio: talking football with Max Gerlach

The Western Hockey League (WHL) trade deadline has passed and out of it came some new players for the Saskatoon Blades.

One of the team’s newest players, Max Gerlach, was acquired during a busy month of trades.

Saskatoon’s new offensive weapon was acquired three weeks ago from the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Global’s Ryan Flaherty sat down with the American forward, who was born in Minnesota and raised in Texas, in the above interview to talk a little football ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Gerlach, 19, was drafted 120th overall by the Tigers in the 2013 WHL bantam draft and has recorded 153 points in 188 regular season games.

The Blades will host the Red Deer Rebels on Wednesday at SaskTel Centre.