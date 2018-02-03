Prince Albert Raiders beat Saskatoon Blades 5-2

Parker Kelly scored the first two goals of the game and his team didn’t look back from there as the Prince Albert Raiders downed the Saskatoon Blades 5-2 in front of 2,357 fans at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday.

Brett Leason, Curtis Miske and Cole Fonstad also netted goals for Prince Albert.

The Blades’ goals were scored by Logan Christensen and Eric Florchuk.

Ian Scott finished the game with 19 saves for the Raiders in the win. Nolan Maier stopped 34 shots in the loss.

The win brought the Raiders (21-20-10) within one point of the Blades (25-25-3) for the final wild card spot with a game at hand over their division rivals.

Saskatoon hosts the Kootenay Ice (23-25-3) next on Feb. 6 at SaskTel Centre.