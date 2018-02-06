World
February 6, 2018 10:15 pm

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as CEO amid accusations of sexual misconduct

By Staff The Associated Press

Steve Wynn, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said Friday the sexual misconduct allegations made against him were "preposterous." Reuters' Jane Lanhee Lee reports.

A A

LAS VEGAS – Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Wynn Resorts says Tuesday the resignation is effective immediately.

READ MORE: Steve Wynn quits Republican National Committee post amid sexual assault allegations

The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

The Las Vegas billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributes to a campaign led by his ex-wife.

He also faces investigations by gambling regulators in two states.

READ MORE: Steve Wynn, casino mogul and Republican donor, denies dozens of sexual misconduct claims: report

The board of directors for Wynn Resorts has appointed Matt Maddox, currently president of the company, as its CEO effective immediately.

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Steve Wynn
steve wynn rnc
Steve Wynn RNC finance chair
steve wynn sexual assault
steve wynn sexual misconduct
Steve Wynn Steps down
steve wynn vegas
wynn resorts

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News