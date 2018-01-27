Politics
January 27, 2018 4:02 pm

Steve Wynn quits Republican National Committee post amid sexual assault allegations

By Ken Thomas And Steve Peoples The Associated Press

This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
WASHINGTON – Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC’s fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump’s first year.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn’s resignation.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

