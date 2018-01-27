Steve Wynn quits Republican National Committee post amid sexual assault allegations
WASHINGTON – Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC’s fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump’s first year.
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn’s resignation.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.
Wynn has denied the allegations.
