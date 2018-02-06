Drake shoots ‘God’s Plan’ video at Miami high school, donates thousands of dollars

Drake visited Miami Senior High School to shoot the music video for God’s Plan on Monday.
According to social media, the 6 God rapper traveled to Miami to shoot the visual for his latest single, and he made sure to give back to the generous campus.
The Miami Herald reports that before he left, Drake gave the school a $25,000 cheque and said he would help design new school uniforms. School alum Edgar Grant Santiago rushed over when a friend told him of the visit, and said “that was truly God’s plan to bless the school.”
READ MORE: New Drake song ‘God’s Plan’ breaks single day streaming record
READ MORE: Drake accused of stealing ‘Scary Hours’ EP cover artwork
Drake also gave an impromptu concert at the University of Miami, where he awarded a $50,000 scholarship to a lucky student.
This happened today. I applied to scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it. Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments. I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I've been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate. This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition. @champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!' You don't understand what this means to me! I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I'm living out my dreams. God's Plan 🙏🏾
A video posted to Twitter shows Drake on a balcony overlooking a large crowd of fans singing the hit single. Drake is wearing a Martin Luther King Jr. T-shirt as he dances alongside his crew.
In another video, Drake stands in a hydraulic crane above a large crowd rapping to the song. A drone equipped with a camera circles the crane, capturing Drake and the crowd behind him.
READ MORE: Drake pauses show to threaten audience member for groping female fans
A teacher from the Miami high school posted a series of photos and detailed her experience while Drake filmed on campus.
“THE Drake, came to my job today and filmed his music video,” she wrote on Instagram. “So happy to have been so close to him. It’s a once in a lifetime chance to be so close to one of your top favorite rappers.”
@champagnepapi , THE Drake, came to my job today and filmed his music video for “God’s Plan”. So happy to have been so close to him. It’s a once in a lifetime chance to be so close to one of your top favorite rappers. His guards pulled me out of the student mosh pit and then he asked “You good?” Yes Drake, I’m good 😍 Said to take a selfie with him and JUST when we were about to take one most pit began again and no selfie :( Drake you owe me a selfie!!!! 😍❤️ He’s pretty patient and sweet to have done this for our school. Wish I could’ve talked to him a bit. Very appreciative to him for the donation to our school! #drake #champagnepapi #champagnemami #6god
In another video posted to Twitter, Drake is speaking to the large crowd at the high school and tells them he is going to talk to their principal about returning to the school “when the album comes out…”
God’s Plan broke the record for most Spotify streams in a single day with 4,326,679 listens in only 24 hours. Drake revealed the news on Instagram.
—With files from the Associated PressFollow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.