Drake shoots ‘God’s Plan’ video at Miami high school, donates thousands of dollars

Drake visited Miami Senior High School to shoot the music video for God’s Plan on Monday.

According to social media, the 6 God rapper traveled to Miami to shoot the visual for his latest single, and he made sure to give back to the generous campus.

The Miami Herald reports that before he left, Drake gave the school a $25,000 cheque and said he would help design new school uniforms. School alum Edgar Grant Santiago rushed over when a friend told him of the visit, and said “that was truly God’s plan to bless the school.”

VIDEO: @Drake gives UM student Destiny James a $50,000 scholarship check outside @frostschoolum before performing on the @UMiamiSCC Moss Terrace. pic.twitter.com/yOlEE0zZbD — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

RT @Drake donated $25,000 to Miami Senior High School and they will also be having OVO designed uniforms. pic.twitter.com/zEyb9L0Rv6 Story continues below — Trinidad Beauty (@4educator2) February 5, 2018

Drake also gave an impromptu concert at the University of Miami, where he awarded a $50,000 scholarship to a lucky student.

A video posted to Twitter shows Drake on a balcony overlooking a large crowd of fans singing the hit single. Drake is wearing a Martin Luther King Jr. T-shirt as he dances alongside his crew.

Drake today at Miami Senior High School in Miami shooting a video for “God’s Plan”. pic.twitter.com/S0tyP7xCmk — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 5, 2018

Drake was really at Miami High for this music video bro pic.twitter.com/oK2wFtS9wE — mg (@manniesgraphics) February 5, 2018

In another video, Drake stands in a hydraulic crane above a large crowd rapping to the song. A drone equipped with a camera circles the crane, capturing Drake and the crowd behind him.

A teacher from the Miami high school posted a series of photos and detailed her experience while Drake filmed on campus.

“THE Drake, came to my job today and filmed his music video,” she wrote on Instagram. “So happy to have been so close to him. It’s a once in a lifetime chance to be so close to one of your top favorite rappers.”

In another video posted to Twitter, Drake is speaking to the large crowd at the high school and tells them he is going to talk to their principal about returning to the school “when the album comes out…”

Did I hear the word “album”?! 👀 #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/ZXAhuMPJA2 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 5, 2018

God’s Plan broke the record for most Spotify streams in a single day with 4,326,679 listens in only 24 hours. Drake revealed the news on Instagram.

Congrats King. Samesies. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 23, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

