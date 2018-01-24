New Drake song ‘God’s Plan’ breaks single day streaming record

Drake had a late-night surprise for fans on Friday night when the Toronto-born rapper released two new songs from his EP titled Scary Hours, and quickly broke records.

The track God’s Plan broke the record for most Spotify streams in a single day with an amazing 4,326,679 listens in only 24 hours, Drake revealed on Instagram.

Congrats King. Samesies. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 23, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

Drake revealed his new music had arrived via social media:

God’s Plan is produced by Yung Exclusive, Boi-1da, Cardo and Noah (40) Shebib, and chronicles Drake’s meteoric rise in the music business.

The Boi-1da-produced Diplomatic Immunity, sees Drake extolling the virtues of his high-rolling jet-set lifestyle — and even name-checks Jennifer Lopez when he raps, “2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J-Lo.”

Drake fans pointed out the Lopez reference on Twitter.

You can check out the new tracks right here.