Entertainment
January 24, 2018 9:19 am

New Drake song ‘God’s Plan’ breaks single day streaming record

By Brent Furdyk ETCanada.com
wenn.com/wenn.com/KEYSTONE Press
A A

Drake had a late-night surprise for fans on Friday night when the Toronto-born rapper released two new songs from his EP titled Scary Hours, and quickly broke records.

The track God’s Plan broke the record for most Spotify streams in a single day with an amazing 4,326,679 listens in only 24 hours, Drake revealed on Instagram.

READ MORE: Drake accused of stealing ‘Scary Hours’ EP cover artwork

Congrats King. Samesies.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake revealed his new music had arrived via social media:

GODS PLAN AND DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY LIVE ON ALL PLATFORMS WORLDWIDE MIDNIGHT 🕛

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

God’s Plan is produced by Yung Exclusive, Boi-1da, Cardo and Noah (40) Shebib, and chronicles Drake’s meteoric rise in the music business.

The Boi-1da-produced Diplomatic Immunity, sees Drake extolling the virtues of his high-rolling jet-set lifestyle — and even name-checks Jennifer Lopez when he raps, “2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J-Lo.”

READ MORE: Drake gives first look at his Toronto mansion under construction

Drake fans pointed out the Lopez reference on Twitter.

You can check out the new tracks right here.

© 2018 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drake
drake 2018 EP
drake breaks streaming record
drake diplomatic immunity
drake god's plan
drake jlo
drake lebron
drake new music
drake new music 2018
drake scary hours
drake spotify
drake streaming record

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News