Entertainment
January 23, 2018 12:58 pm

Drake accused of stealing ‘Scary Hours’ EP cover artwork

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Drake at the red carpet for the movie, "The Carter Effect" at the Winter Garden and Elgin Theatres during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Sept. 9, 2017.

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
A A

Drake has been accused of stealing the artwork for his new two-track EP, titled Scary Hours, which he dropped last week.

The Toronto artist released God’s Plan and Diplomatic Immunity on Jan. 19 but now electronic producer Rabit has accused Drake of copying his 2015 tour poster.

GODS PLAN AND DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY LIVE ON ALL PLATFORMS WORLDWIDE MIDNIGHT 🕛

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Rabit took to Instagram to post his 2015 Communion Tour poster alongside Drake’s new EP cover artwork, with both featuring a thick text that is overlaid with thinner lettering.

READ MORE: Drake pauses show to threaten audience member for groping female fans

“Today I wake up to see OVO has redone one of my tour posters,” he wrote, adding that poster designer Collin Fletcher “is always having his style stolen.”

Fletcher has also responded and said that many designers “identify” with having their work taken.

“This is a story that too many artists, musicians, and designers identify with,” Fletcher said in a statement to Pitchfork. “Hopefully this results in a larger conversation about popular culture’s relationship to underground artists.”

READ MORE: Drake and Toronto Raptors announce ‘Welcome Toronto’ program

As of this writing, Drake has not responded to the claims.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drake
drake god's plans
drake new music
drake rabit
drake scary hours
drake scary hours artwork
drake scary hours ep
drake stealing
rabit drake
rabitmusic
rabitmusique

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News