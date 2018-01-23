Drake accused of stealing ‘Scary Hours’ EP cover artwork

Drake has been accused of stealing the artwork for his new two-track EP, titled Scary Hours, which he dropped last week.

The Toronto artist released God’s Plan and Diplomatic Immunity on Jan. 19 but now electronic producer Rabit has accused Drake of copying his 2015 tour poster.

Rabit took to Instagram to post his 2015 Communion Tour poster alongside Drake’s new EP cover artwork, with both featuring a thick text that is overlaid with thinner lettering.

READ MORE: Drake pauses show to threaten audience member for groping female fans

“Today I wake up to see OVO has redone one of my tour posters,” he wrote, adding that poster designer Collin Fletcher “is always having his style stolen.”

Fletcher has also responded and said that many designers “identify” with having their work taken.

“This is a story that too many artists, musicians, and designers identify with,” Fletcher said in a statement to Pitchfork. “Hopefully this results in a larger conversation about popular culture’s relationship to underground artists.”

READ MORE: Drake and Toronto Raptors announce ‘Welcome Toronto’ program

As of this writing, Drake has not responded to the claims.