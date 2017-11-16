Drake pauses show to threaten audience member for groping female fans

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Toronto rapper Drake paused his set during an after-party in Sydney, Australia, to address a man who he saw touching female fans inappropriately Wednesday night.

Drake was in the middle of performing Know Yourself, belting out with the crowd the line “Running through the six with my woes.”

Drake, who had performed at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena earlier on Wednesday, then proceeded to tell his DJ to pause the song so he could directly address one of the fans in the crowd.

“If you don’t stop touching girls, I will come out there and f**k you up,” he said.

The audience applauded Drake for threatening the fan, and the Fake Love singer repeated himself so his threat could be heard once again.

“If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls,” he continued, “I’m gonna come out there and f**k your a** up.”

Drake put his microphone down and continued to speak to the fan.

After the exchange, Drake continued his show. A fan at the event at Sydney’s Marquee nightclub shared footage of the incident online, writing: “I got this close to Drake threatening to start a fight with a guy groping a woman in the audience. Violence against women, 6 God says no.”

Drake is not the first rapper to call out a fan for inappropriate conduct at a show this year.

British rapper Loyle Carner kicked a fan out of his show at the University of East Anglia in the U.K. in October after he made sexist comments about Carner’s supporting act, Elisa Imperilee.

The member of the crowd was reportedly throwing out comments about Imperilee’s breasts, and in a video from the show, Carner can be heard saying: “Fam, you need to get the f**k out.”

Carner continued to address the man, saying: “I’m sorry man, you got to learn a lesson, my young man,” he says in the video, to cheers and applause from the audience, describing what they were wearing for security.

“With the black hat, you,” Carner said to the fan. “You got to go. If you’re being sexist, you got to go.”

