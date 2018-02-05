Kamloops mother angry with elementary school’s handling of alleged sexual assault

A Kamloops mother said her daughter suffered a criminal assault last week and school officials did little to help her, or punish those responsible.

The alleged assault occurred on Jan. 30, during recess at a Kamloops elementary school.

According to the mother, a boy lured her daughter to a secluded place where three other boys were waiting. She said her daughter was struck, groped and kissed while restrained and suffered bruising.

The mother said the girl ran for help and was put back in class with the boys for the rest of the day. The mother said she did not receive a call to tell her what happened to her daughter.

She said a school official told her it was a sexual assault but they didn’t want the boys singled out and that it was up to her to report the incident to police.

“I really think this is indicative of why our society has an epidemic of violence and sexual violence against girls and women because nobody is willing to be accountable, no one is willing to address it,” the alleged victim’s mother said.

“Everyone just wants to pretend it doesn’t happen and then the unfortunate victims of these crimes are not only traumatized by the crime itself but now they’re walking around with guilt and shame that isn’t theirs to carry and it’s wrong.”

According to the mother, a complaint was immediately made to Kamloops RCMP. She said police spoke to the boys and their families and alerted the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) about the matter.

“Kamloops RCMP investigate all reports from School District 73 thoroughly,” Cpl. Jodi Shelke said. “We cannot give any specifics on any investigation so at this time we have nothing further to add.”

The Kamloops-Thompson School District did not acknowledge that the incident occurred, saying that “to protect the privacy, health and safety of students, School District No. 73 will not discuss allegations or incidents involving students.”

One of the boys has since been suspended. All the boys are too young for criminal charges.

The mother of the alleged victim said her daughter is traumatized by the attack and has not returned to the school. She said she is trying to have her daughter transferred to another school.