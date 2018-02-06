Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, February 06, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A northwesterly flow at the upper levels will keep unsettled conditions in the forecast.

Despite a drier start to the day, we will see another wave of moisture advancing inland by late afternoon and into tomorrow.

Freezing levels will remain near the valley base in the Central and North Okanagan regions, as well as the Shuswap and Columbia regions. This will mean snow accumulations will be likely, especially Tuesday night.

The South Okanagan and Boundary regions will see slightly higher freezing levels, with a better chance of either mixed precipitation or rain over the next couple of days.

Today’s daytime high range: -1 to +5C

~ Duane/Wesla