9 high paying entry-level jobs in demand in Canada now

Whether you’re fresh out of school or starting a new career, finding and securing a job is always tough, especially when the end of the school year approaches and a new slew of graduates enter the market, making the competition even tougher.

And where do all these newcomers start? In entry-level jobs.

READ MORE: 5 well-paying jobs that let you work from home

“An entry-level job is considered a starting point entering into a career field of a chosen profession,” Aimee Rieck, senior manager of human resources at Workopolis, says. “Generally, some form of post-secondary education or formal training in the field would have been obtained as a prerequisite requirement, depending on the career field. These types of jobs usually require some kind of diploma/degree or certificate, minimal experience, and basic knowledge and skill levels within the profession to qualify.”

The phrase “entry-level” can sometimes have a negative connotation as being junior or basic with low knowledge and skill levels, Rieck says. However, some may really enjoy the work they are performing at this level and may decide it is a good fit for them.

“They may not have aspirations to make vertical movements within the career field, but may become experts within these types of roles,” she says. “So I don’t think we should look at entry-level roles as being just simply a starting point to a career field as many people may choose to be a coordinator or an assistant for long periods of time during their career as this is their passion or niche that meets their individual desires.”

READ MORE: Signs you should – and shouldn’t – apply for that job

So what entry-level jobs are there in Canada that are currently in demand? Workopolis put together this list of diverse opportunities for those seeking an entry-level position.

“The one main theme that jumped out right away is all of these roles require either college or university education, Rieck says. “I think we have been cognizant of the importance of obtaining post-secondary education for quite a while now and I think this is a trend we will continue to see. Another theme from this list is that most of these jobs or career fields will always be required.”

1. Registered nurse

Salary: $45,677-$87,976

Skills needed: Accreditation, communication skills, operating room and ICU knowledge and experience, case management

2. Physiotherapist

Salary: $46,584-$92,257

Skills needed: Accreditation, physical therapy, orthopedics, communication skills

3. Pharmacist

Salary: $65,472-$113,745

Skills needed: Accreditation, attention to detail, customer service and communication skills

4. Occupational therapist

Salary: $46,616-$88,782

Skills needed: Accreditation, interpersonal and communication skills, problem-solving abilities

5. Human resources assistant

Salary: $29,501-$50,662

Skills needed: Administration, HRIS (human resources management software), Microsoft Excel, interpersonal and communication skills

6. Business analyst (IT)

Salary: $47,654-$97,138

Skills needed: Microsoft Office, project management, interest in numbers

7. Financial adviser

Salary: $34,729-$70,285

Skills needed: Sales, communication skills, financial analysis

8. Accountant

Salary: $35,078-$72,666

Skills needed: Accreditation, Microsoft Office, bookkeeping, interest in numbers

9. Marketing coordinator

Salary: $32,755-$55,460

Skills needed: Marketing communications, social media, event management, project coordinating, ability to use Adobe Photoshop

Some things to remember

It’s important you find ways to stand out from the crowd when applying for entry-level jobs, Rieck says, because they usually attract a lot of candidates.

“Don’t get discouraged if you are not hearing back from employers, as they are often looking for something very specific to meet the needs of their individual organization when screening large piles of resumes,” she explains. “Be persistent and don’t give up, eventually you will land that first entry-level job to launch your career.”

A good place to start would be to have a well-crafted résumé. See what other credentials you can obtain to set yourself apart, Rieck adds. And for students who don’t have paid work experience, consider adding some volunteer experience.