Family of Maple Batalia outraged after killer’s accomplice released from jail early

The family of a teenaged girl who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend is outraged after learning her killer’s accomplice has been released from jail after just one year.

Gursimar Bedi was convicted as an accessory in the 2011 killing of Maple Batalia last January, and was handed an 18-month sentence.

He has now been released after completing two-thirds of that term.

“Where are my rights? Where are Maple’s rights? Where are my family’s rights?” said Batalia’s sister Roseleen.

Batalia’s ex, Gurjinder “Gary” Dhaliwal, shot the 19-year-old aspiring dermatologist three times and slashed her repeatedly with a knife as she was leaving SFU’s Surrey campus in September 2011.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 21 years in 2016.

Roseleen said Bedi, who the court heard rented the vehicle Dhaliwal used the night of the murder, played a key role in the killing.

“His roles in stalking my sister and working as an informant, as the eyes and ears of Mr. Dhaliwal allowed Mr. Dhaliwal to access my sister. Otherwise, [Dhaliwal] had a no-contact order.”

Bedi had also faced a charge of manslaughter in the killing, but was found not guilty on that count.