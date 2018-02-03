Peachland crash sends two to hospital

A four vehicle collision shut down Highway 97 in Peachland Friday evening for about an hour.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the bottom of Drought Hill.

Police said a black car crossed the centre line and struck an oncoming vehicle.

That collision caused another car to careen over the embankment onto its roof.

The occupants of that car were taken to hospital with what are said to be minor injuries.

Cst. David Gauthier said the man who was driving the car that crossed the centre line could not recall what was happening at the time of the crash.