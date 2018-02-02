Toronto officers investigating alleged serial killer seize planter from Danforth home

Toronto police are continuing to examine and seize planters maintained by alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur at locations across the city, including in the Church-Wellesley Village and Danforth neighbourhoods.

Global News has learned a planter was retrieved by investigators from a home in the Danforth neighbourhood. Officers have asked Global News not to provide the specific address in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Tips on alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur coming from around the world, Toronto police say

Pat, who did not give her last name, said she occasionally saw McArthur, a self-employed landscaper, work at her neighbours’ homes.

“My one neighbour … thought highly of Bruce and I saw him here all the time, all the time – part of the … spring and summer, he was here once a week,” she said.

“(He) seemed like an OK guy. You know, busy, head down, doing his work… (he would) say hi, sometimes.”

WATCH: Owners of Leaside home linked to alleged serial killer return briefly. Caryn Lieberman reports.

Pat said she wasn’t shocked to see Toronto police show up at two of her neighbours’ homes Wednesday afternoon.

“They went in the backyard of one house because there’s planters back there,” she said.

“My husband saw the one planter being taken away.”

READ MORE: Police seize planters from more GTA homes where suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur worked

The owner of the house where the planter was seized declined to speak with Global News.

Toronto police also attended Church Bistro on Church Street to check planters. The owner of the business, A.J. Kahn, told Global News he was relieved to learn cadaver dogs didn’t detect any remains in the planters outside of his restaurant. He said McArthur regularly attended the business on dates.

McArthur was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman on Jan. 18 following a months-long probe into missing persons cases.

On Monday, officers said McArthur was charged with three more counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick and Soroush Mahmudi.

Police said Wednesday that officers are still going through dozens of tips received from local residents and from people across the world.

READ MORE: Toronto police digging up yard at home where suspected serial killer worked

Anyone who retained McArthur to do landscaping work or has information is being asked to contact the Toronto police team dedicated to the investigation at 416-808-2021 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

The charges against McArthur have not been proven in court. He is scheduled to appear again in court on Feb. 14 through video link.