Toronto police to update case of suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Monday morning to update the public on their investigation into suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur.

McArthur, 66, was charged with first-degree murder two weeks ago in connection with the disappearances of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen from Toronto’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

Kinsman was last seen on June 26, 2017 near Parliament and Winchester streets and Esen was last seen on April 14, 2017 near Bloor and Yonge streets. Police said their bodies have not been found.

Authorities at the time called both missing persons cases suspicious. In August 2017, Project Prism was created to allow officers to investigate the disappearances.

Investigators said McArthur, who is self-employed as a landscaper, lived in the city’s Thorncliffe Park area and may be connected to the deaths of other men that have yet to be identified.

Police have linked five properties associated with McArthur. Two are still being searched: McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment and the Leaside property.

Forensic investigators were observed at the Leaside property last Friday bringing in a flatbed truck with a military-grade tent on it, which has been set up at the back of the house on Mallory Crescent. A heater was also brought into the tent.

Police sources said the equipment was being used to warm up the ground for digging.

McArthur’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 14.

