McArthur case: Investigators digging backyard of Leaside property

Investigators are searching the backyard of a Leaside home connected to the Bruce McArthur case, where McArthur previously house-sat and did landscaping work.

Police and forensic investigators were observed bringing in a flatbed truck with a military-grade tent on it, which has been set up at the back of the house on Mallory Crescent. A heater was also brought into the tent.

READ MORE: Suspected serial killer under Toronto police investigation for months

Police sources say the equipment will be used to warm up the ground and do some digging.

A forensic psychiatrist was also seen at the scene.

WATCH: The search continues at homes connected to accused killer Bruce McArthur. (Jan. 22)

McArthur has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the first count in connection with the death of Andrew Kinsman and the second count in the death of Selim Esen. Neither of their bodies have been found.

READ MORE: Toronto LGBTQ community express relief, anger after arrest of suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur

Both men disappeared in downtown Toronto last year. Kinsman was last seen on June 26 near Parliament and Winchester streets and Esen was last seen on April 14 near Bloor and Yonge streets.

Five properties associated with McArthur have been identified by police. Two are still being searched: McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment and the Leaside property.

McArthur’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 14.

With a file from Catherine McDonald.