OPP probing baby’s death in City of Kawartha Lakes

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the sudden death of a 10-week-old baby boy.

Police say on Jan. 25, emergency services were called to the community of Oakwood, about 12 kilometres west of Lindsay. OPP say the baby was found not breathing and was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

“The infant was later transferred to a Toronto-area hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased,” stated Const. Jackie Hildenbrand

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate the death under the direction of acting Det. Insp. Randy Gaynor of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

No other details were provided.