Father helps deliver his baby girl at gas station in Port Hope

A baby girl is doing well after being delivered by her father at a gas station parking lot in Port Hope, Ont., on Monday night.

A husband and wife were reportedly driving their SUV en route to Northumberland Hills Hospital in nearby Cobourg when the woman said she was going into labour.

As a result, the man pulled into the parking lot of a Shell gas station on Ontario Street, a few minutes away from their Port Hope home.

READ MORE: Mother forced to give birth outside MUHC’s locked door

Emergency crews were notified around 8:20 p.m. Fire officials say by the time they arrived on scene, the father had delivered the girl by himself.

Baby was delivered in a car at Shell on Ontario Street in Port Hope at approximately 8:20 pm. Father took off his shirt to wrap his newborn. pic.twitter.com/0TM4FUN9JN Story continues below — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) January 30, 2018

The father was seen taking off his shirt and wrapping the newborn. When paramedics arrived, the father grabbed a baby basket and a car seat and hopped into the ambulance with his wife and newborn. They were taken to Cobourg’s hospital.

“I just got to make sure they’re OK right now,” the man said as he lifted gear from his vehicle.

READ MORE: Mother gives birth in front seat of car on major Ontario highway

On Tuesday morning, Jennifer Gillard, NHH’s senior director of public affairs and strategic partnerships, said the family is resting comfortably after an “exciting evening.” No names were released.

“Mom and Dad ask that I extend their heartfelt thanks to both the first-responders and Northumberland Hills Hospital staff who supported them,” Gillard said.

“They have no further comment and ask that we respect their privacy at this special time.”

More to come.