Car accident in north Okanagan claimed life of a child

RCMP in the north Okanagan are releasing more details about a deadly car accident that happened on Jan. 16 in the north Okanagan.

Police now say that the person who was killed was a a six-year-old boy.

The crash happened on Highway 97A north of Vernon.

It involved a semi-truck and a small SUV carrying a family of three from Calgary.

The father sustained life-threatening injuries but is now expected to make a full recovery. The mother wasn’t injured.

The driver of the semi-truck, who is a resident of the United States, was not hurt and police said he has been cooperative with investigators.

Police are not providing any other details about the collision other than to say no charges are being considered against the driver of the semi-truck.

Winter weather may have contributed to the crash.

No names have been released.