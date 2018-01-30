Métis history to be taught to all Saskatoon Public Schools students

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed Tuesday to bring Métis history and teachings to all students in the Saskatoon Public Schools division.

The partnership between the school division and the Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. (CUMFI) was formalized during a ceremony at Westmount Community School.

“The signing of this MOU with the public school board will ensure that Métis culture and history will continue to be taught in the public school system,” CUMFI president Shirley Isbister said in a press release.

“We want our children to have a strong sense of pride in their culture while having a meaningful learning experience where they will be able to learn, grow and connect in the spirit of reconciliation.”

While the organizations have collaborated for over 10 years, officials said the MOU renews and deepens their relationship.

“Reaffirming this partnership with CUMFI and advancing our collaboration will help the school division in the important work to realize reconciliation for all our students,” Ray Morrison, board chair for Saskatoon Public Schools, said in a press release.

“Students have benefitted from our long-standing relationship with CUMFI, which has allowed us to bring important lessons and educational experiences about Métis culture and history to all our schools.”

The school division is the largest in Saskatchewan with over 25,000 students.