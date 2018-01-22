Saskatoon students explore ridings on giant map of Canada

Saskatoon students from six public schools are getting the opportunity to walk across Canada without leaving their own gymnasium.

This giant map shows Canada’s 338 federal ridings, scaled down to an 11 by eight-metre surface.

A class of Grades 7 and 8 at École Alvin Buckwold School explored their home ridings and others across the country.

“We’ve seen more detailed version of the ridings and we’ve seen the districts inside too,” Grade 8 student Mubaraz Anwar said on Monday.

The giant Canada map highlighting the federal ridings is providing important learning for Gr. 7/8 students

The map is the result of a partnership between Canadian Geographic Education and Canadian Public Affairs Channel (C-PAC).