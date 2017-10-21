SkyTracker Weather School stops in at École St. Matthew School

Ms. Neveu’s Grade 5 class at École St. Matthew School was where Global Saskatoon’s SkyTracker Weather School’s latest stop was.

The students learned all about high and low pressure systems and how they can set up pressure gradients that cause strong winds to blow like the ones Saskatoon saw earlier in the week.

They were keen to ask questions about tornadoes and quizzed meteorologist Peter Quinlan on twisters.

