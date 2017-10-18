Hurricane force winds slam Saskatchewan with gusts up to 131 km/h

An intense, fast moving low pressure system and strong cold front swept across Saskatchewan on Tuesday night, bringing damaging wind gusts across the province.

The highest gust recorded was 131 km/h at Moose Jaw around 10 p.m. – a new record for the month of October – beating out the old record of 119 km/h set on Oct. 16, 1991.

Global News confirms firefighter killed in Cypress County via @ChristaDao pic.twitter.com/7imFHWsINz — Global Lethbridge (@GlobalLeth) October 18, 2017

Hundreds evacuated from Bustall as fire rages. We have reporter on scene on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/rITCPZ0982 #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/k3clgA3lUa — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 17, 2017

Saskatoon has now clocked 113 km/h wind gust & Moose Jaw has broken an October wind gust record! https://t.co/rITCPZ0982 #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/Pv8sERzzuM — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 18, 2017

State of emergency declared in Leader as fire crosses South #Sask River. Latest on Global News at 10pm https://t.co/rITCPZ0982 #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/ICpsA6m6tV — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 18, 2017

Jenny Hagan snapped this photo of the fire glow as her family was evacuating Eatonia tonight https://t.co/rITCPZ0982 #skstorm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/oXCbgn2UR9 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 18, 2017

#sask #wildfire has jumped the river looking west from Eatonia at 6:15 pm pic.twitter.com/xeYwPlBzbn — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) October 18, 2017

RCMP have the road to Burstall blocked off at Liebenthal. All evacuees being directed south to Fox Valley. @GlobalRegina #skfire pic.twitter.com/hqFkrPyN2F — Blake Lough (@Blake_Lough) October 17, 2017

Smoke from the fire near Burstall has now reached Saskatoon. Details on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/rITCPZ0982 #skstorm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/6VIr9ZnTFF — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 17, 2017

93 km/h gusts now in Burstall area. Fire can be seen on satellite map. Latest on Global News @ 6 https://t.co/rITCPZ0982 #skstorm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/vH5Y86ZtQA — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 17, 2017

Hurricane force winds of over 118 km/h were also reported in Regina with a gust clocked at 120 km/h shortly after 10 p.m.

Saskatoon reported a gust of 113 km/h and Swift Current reached 124 km/h.

Moose Jaw was reported as the windiest place on earth Tuesday night, followed by Regina, Saskatoon and Swift Current.

Winds remain high across most of the province Wednesday morning but will gradually diminish throughout the day.

There were some power outages in Saskatoon, however no major damage was reported.

Snowfall Warning

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Wollaston Lake and Collins Bay.

A low pressure system in northern Manitoba is producing heavy snow in Collins Bay region Wednesday with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm expected by the time the snow ends Wednesday evening.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a wild and windy night in Saskatoon, gusts finally dropped back out of the 100 km/h range into the 90 km/h range into the early morning hours as we fell back to 3 degrees to start the day.

Winds sat around 50 to 60 km/h with gusts upwards of 70 to 80 km/h right through the morning under pure blue skies and sunshine.

9 degrees with WNW winds at 56 gusting to 70 km/h over this noon hour in Saskatoon! https://t.co/VWyKqNmIOS #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Rb7gVKHOYp — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 18, 2017

Sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the day with winds easing back to 40 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 to 60 km/h as the pressure gradient between systems starts to slacken as we warm into double digits.

Tonight

Winds will ease back a bit further tonight to 20 to 30 km/h as some more clouds move back in and we dip back into low single digits.

Thursday

As the next large system slides onto the coast and an upper ridge builds back in, a warm southwesterly wind around 30 km/h with gusts upwards of 40 to 50 km/h will kick in on Thursday.

The mild weather should spring temperatures up into the upper teens or low 20s for an afternoon high under predominantly cloudy skies during the day.

Friday

We’ll finally get a break from the winds on Friday, but partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day.

The upper ridge should hang on to finish off the week and keep our daytime in the upper teens.

Weekend Outlook

Cooler air will slide in for the weekend as an upper trough dives in, dipping daytime highs back into low-to-mid double digits and bringing back windier conditions with gusts upwards of 50 to 60 km/h under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

This Your Saskatchewan photo for Oct. 18 was taken by Joe Cortes in Saskatoon:

