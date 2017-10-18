Weather
October 18, 2017 8:14 am

No serious damage reported in Saskatoon due to wind storm

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Power knocked out in several neighbourhoods but no reports of serious damage after wind storm passes through Saskatoon.

Neil Fisher / Global News
Saskatoon appears to have escaped any serious damage from an overnight wind storm.

Crews were called to a downed power line in the 1600-block of Louise Street where a line was sparking.

It was one of about half a dozen downed lines crews had to deal with overnight.

Power was knocked out late Tuesday evening in several northeast neighbourhoods, including Arbour Creek, Evergreen and Forest Grove, after a power pole was knocked down.

It took crews two hours to restore power.

Some trees around the city were toppled by the wind.

City officials said they have been extremely busy handling calls, but there has been no reports of serious damage.

