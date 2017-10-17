Evacuation ordered as wildfire threatens Burstall, Sask.

An evacuation has been ordered in southwest Saskatchewan due to a threatening wildfire.

A wildfire advisory was issued for the town of Burstall, Sask., and the southern half of the rural municipality (RM) of Deerforks on Tuesday afternoon. According to SaskAlert, the blaze has serious potential to cause emergency situations for the public.

READ MORE: Wind warning issued for southern and central Saskatchewan

As of 3:43 p.m. CT, the Saskatchewan government said everyone in Burstall and the south part of the RM is ordered to evacuate. Officials estimate 400 people will be evacuated.

The wildfire is currently burning south of Burstall and moving northeast along Range Road 11.

The province’s Emergency Management and Fire Safety (EMFS) is aware of the situation. An EMFS Rapid Response Team (RRT) will assist the community with coordinating the evacuation and fighting the grass fire.

Burstall and area residents are being moved to a community centre in Leibenthal, which is south of Leader. They should travel north towards Leader accessing Highway 321.

SaskAlert advises people to close doors, windows and vents as well as follow directions of local authorities.

RCMP are on the scene as well.