Fire burning near Highway 2 prompts evacuations in Airdrie

The RCMP said officers and firefighters were evacuating people living in Airdrie’s Sharp Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon because of a fire near Highway 2 that was moving east.

Police said the fire was approaching the southeast side of Airdrie “at a high rate of speed due to severe winds.”

“Evacuated residents are being asked to attend the No Frills store on Yankee Valley for the time being,” the RCMP said in a news release just before 5 p.m. “Airdrie RCMP Victim Services are at the No Frills parking lot and will register evacuees.”

Powerful winds were wreaking havoc across other parts of southern Alberta and fires were spreading because of the strong wind gusts.

Much of Alberta was under a wind warning on Tuesday.

