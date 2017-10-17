Traffic
October 17, 2017 7:01 pm
Updated: October 17, 2017 7:11 pm

Fire burning near Highway 2 prompts evacuations in Airdrie

By Online journalist  Global News

The RCMP said officers and firefighters were evacuating people living in Airdrie's Sharp Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon because of a fire near Highway 2 that was moving east.

COURTESY: Brandi Robin
Police said the fire was approaching the southeast side of Airdrie “at a high rate of speed due to severe winds.”

“Evacuated residents are being asked to attend the No Frills store on Yankee Valley for the time being,” the RCMP said in a news release just before 5 p.m. “Airdrie RCMP Victim Services are at the No Frills parking lot and will register evacuees.”

Smoke seen from the east side of Highway 2 as a fire spurred evacuations in Airdrie on Oct. 17, 2017.

Joe McFarland / News Talk 770

Powerful winds were wreaking havoc across other parts of southern Alberta and fires were spreading because of the strong wind gusts.

Much of Alberta was under a wind warning on Tuesday.

More to come…

