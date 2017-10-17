Siksika First Nation, Alberta’s Wheatland County under wildfire alert

Several wildfires in Wheatland County spurred an Alberta Emergency Alert Tuesday night, asking people to avoid the area if possible.

Residents in the community of Gleichen and people between Township 234 and Highway 901, along with Highway 1 and Highway 842, were asked to prepare for possible evacuations on short notice.

READ MORE: Fire burning near Highway 2 prompts evacuations in Airdrie

Fire crews were on site just before 6 p.m. People were asked to stay away from heavily vegetated areas.

Residents were also asked to close doors, windows and vents and keep in mind visibility will be affected on the highways.

One Siksika First Nation resident wrote in to Global News saying the quickly spreading fire was burning “many houses and crops” on the First Nation.

READ MORE: ‘Rapidly spreading’ wildfire sparks emergency alert in southeastern Alberta