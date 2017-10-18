Siksika First Nation residents try to recover after wildfire forces hundreds to flee their homes

A state of emergency was still in effect on the Siksika First Nation Wednesday afternoon after about 400 people were evacuated due to a wildfire.

Chief Joseph Weasel Child told Global News they are still assessing the damage.

“Over 300 houses were affected and five homes were destroyed, while the rest are in varying degrees of smoke damage,” he said.

“One elder suffered burns trying to save a building and was taken by ambulance to Strathmore.”

Some of the evacuees are being housed in the Siksika sportsplex. Others are staying with family and friends or have been put up in hotels in surrounding communities, including Calgary.

All of the First Nation’s schools remain closed and bus service was not running Wednesday.

The chief said he and council are holding meetings twice a day to evaluate the situation and plan next steps.

For further information from Siksika, you can call 403-324-3225

Alberta wildfire officials said hot spots in the Wheatland County area were continuing to be monitored Wednesday afternoon and firefighters were still on scene.

The Alberta government said fires throughout the county were under control shortly after 1 a.m. Siksika residents were allowed to return to their homes.

For more details, visit the Wheatland County website here