Alberta wildfires 2017: Current location of wildfires around the province

With high winds fanning the flames, wildfires flared up across southern Alberta on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Raccoon clings to road sign as wildfire burns in Hilda

Several communities in the province were hit with evacuation orders as a preventative measure while highways and roads in the affected areas were also closed.

There are currently seven wildfires of note in Alberta:

Acadia

After the Municipal District of Acadia in southeastern Alberta declared a local state of emergency due to serious wildfires, officials with the M.D. lifted the evacuation order shortly after 9 p.m.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Oyen RCMP said despite the evacuation order being lifted, the local state of emergency remained in effect and Highway 41 was still closed south of Acadia Valley.

Airdrie

About 50 people living in the Sharp Hill neighbourhood in the Airdrie area were evacuated Tuesday afternoon because of a fire near Highway 2 that moved east for several hours.

The fire appears to be under control although local officials warn that flare-ups may still occur.

Crowsnest Pass

The Municipality of Crowsnest Pass declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday night due to a wildfire located between the Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman, Alta.

Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter believes the fire started when strong winds downed power lines in the area. The fire started at about 3:45 p.m.

The MD and the Town are not threatened by the fires currently burning in the Crowsnest Pass. A reception centre is at Vertical Church. — MD Of Pincher Creek (@md_of_pc) October 18, 2017

Cypress County

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for Cypress County because of a “serious grass and wildfire” in the area. At 8 p.m., residents of Hilda were asked to immediately evacuate.

Wildfire Alert Updated Oct17 837PM Take necessary precautions. Cypress County https://t.co/B6uO3E9qa7 #ABfire #ABemerg — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) October 18, 2017

Lethbridge

Residents of a south Lethbridge community were told “mandatory evacuation may be necessary” because of a wildfire burning in the coulees Tuesday night.

Coulee fire between Scenic Drive and Mountinview cemetery pic.twitter.com/Ida6xwfHg5 — John Kolk (@jpkolk) October 18, 2017

Moon River Estates

Residents of the hamlet of Moon River Estates in the southeast corner of the Municipal District of Willow Creek were told to “evacuate immediately” shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night

Siksika First Nation, Alberta’s Wheatland County

Several wildfires in Wheatland County spurred an Alberta Emergency Alert Tuesday night, asking people to immediately evacuate the areas surrounding Carseland and east to Gleichen and warning of heavy smoke in the area.

One Siksika First Nation resident wrote in to Global News saying the quickly spreading fire was burning “many houses and crops” on the First Nation.