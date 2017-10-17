Wind warning issued for southern and central Saskatchewan

A wind warning has been issued for southern and central Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada says a very intense low pressure system will move through Alberta on Tuesday and central Saskatchewan on Tuesday night.

Strong wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h will begin late Tuesday afternoon in southern Saskatchewan.

Gusts could reach 110 km/h in some wind prone areas just in the lee of Cypress Hills.

Damage to buildings may happen and the high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

The strong winds are expected to subside overnight or early Wednesday as the system moves into Manitoba.

Wind warnings are issued by Environment Canada when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

