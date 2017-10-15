Fierce winds cause power outages, damage in Toronto

Toronto was slammed by heavy wind gusts that toppled trees and downed power lines on Sunday.

Toronto Hydro said some 25,000 customers were without power early Sunday evening, and warned that some outages could persist into Monday. It said crews were prioritizing emergency calls requiring urgent attention, of which there were over 20.

Police said that several traffic signals were malfunctioning due to wind damage, and reminded motorists to treat all affected intersections as four-way stops. City officials also asked Torontonians to check in on vulnerable family and friends.

Several traffic signal have bn affected. Plse treat all affected intersections as a 4-way & proceed w caution.^adc https://t.co/QmXUHHZX77 — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 15, 2017

Photos and videos shared on social media captured the rain and wind wreaking havoc.

Casual Toronto storm watcher for 10+ years and I've never seen a cell of wind and rain blow over like what just happened in High Park. pic.twitter.com/8jndlwaiLe — Chuck Johnston (@ChuckWalksDogs) October 15, 2017

.@environmentca sure wasn’t kidding around. Batten down the hatches, and if you’re going out, weigh yourself down. #onstorm 💦🌬☔️ pic.twitter.com/vPU7IkBGfz — Kylie Penticost (@KyliePenticost) October 15, 2017

A wind warning is in place for Toronto, with winds of up to 80 km/h and occasional gusts as high as 90 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada earlier issued a wind warning for much of southern Ontario. It said the gusts will be most severe in Niagara and Hamilton, where winds were expected to touch 90 kilometres per hour.

It said the winds would diminish into the evening.

— With files from Neil Kumar

