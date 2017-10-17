Evacuations ordered in southwest Sask. due to wildfire threat

Evacuations have been ordered in southwest Saskatchewan due to wildfire threat.

The town of Burstall, the RM of Deerforks and Leader have all been evacuated and Highway 21 has been closed.

According to the province, about 500 Burstall residents have evacuated, with the majority headed to Fox Valley and some being moved to Kindersley. Around 820 Leader residents are headed to Kindersley as well.

Twenty-seven patients in Leader have been moved to Swift Current by the Cypress Health Region.

Town officials said on Facebook that the evacuation order would stand until at least the morning.

“Still very windy,” said the post. “No power. Please get a good night’s rest. Threat to town is less but could change at a moment’s notice with this type of wind.”

According to SaskAlert, the blaze had serious potential to cause emergency situations for the public.

The wildfire is currently burning south of Burstall and moving northeast along Range Road 11.

Some people who stayed behind in Burstall said the situation seemed to be improving as the night went on.

“Right now it’s still windy, but there’s a bit of improvement with the smoke,” said resident Vipul Patel. “I see some vehicles, they are coming back.”

Many of the schools in the Leader and Burstall areas said classes would be cancelled for Wednesday.

The province’s Emergency Management and Fire Safety (EMFS) is aware of the situation. An EMFS Rapid Response Team (RRT) will assist the community with coordinating the evacuation and fighting the grass fire.

SaskAlert advises that if the wind direction changes, it is possible RM No. 142 and the village of Richmound could be in danger as well. People are asked not to travel north of Richmound.

RCMP are on the scene as well.

The province said it is ready to provide additional resources if required.

