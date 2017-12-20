Thousands raised for meal program at Princess Alexandra Community School

A special fundraising gala and fashion show was held Tuesday evening in Saskatoon to help provide meals for children at an inner-city school.

Princess Alexandra Community School has been providing two meals a day for a number of years to less fortunate students at the school.

That was set to change as an expected funding cut would have reduced the number of meals that were provided to the children.

The school decided to hold the fundraising event to raise money to cover the expected shortfall for the program.

The event raised thousands of dollars for the school, meaning over 150 students will continue to receive healthy meals during the school day.

Global Saskatoon meteorologist Peter Quinlan took part in the event.