Gas station to become 6th urban reserve in Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon has inked a deal with a Saskatchewan First Nation to designate a Retro Petro gas station and convenience store as an urban reserve.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark and Thunderchild First Nation Chief Delbert Wapass signed the agreement during a special council meeting on Monday.

READ MORE: City of Saskatoon and Saskatoon Tribal Council ink MOU for hydropower station

In essence, the documents outlined what services the city will provide and what fees the First Nation will pay the city in lieu of property taxes.

“When it comes to urban reserve creation, I believe that Saskatoon’s the leader in that and how you handle it. We’ve had our challenges in the past but with this council and the mayor – everything just seemed to fall right into place,” Wapass said.

“We know in the context of the times we’re in – that the more we can show the success and the mutual benefits you get from working together, building relationships and finding ways to solve problems together – the more hope you can provide for those next generations of children,” Clark said.

READ MORE: Whitecap Dakota First Nation, Ottawa sign framework agreement for treaty

Decisions regarding reserve designation fall to the federal government.

However, if this property at the corner of Idylwyld Drive and 33rd Street is designated a reserve then it will mark the sixth urban reserve to exist in the city.

​Thunderchild First Nation has 2,800 members and is located around 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.