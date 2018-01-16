Climate action plan discussion kicked off by City of Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon kicked off a climate action plan discussion Tuesday by asking people to write a letter to their future self about what they plan to do to help.

Submitted letters will be unveiled in 2050.

The City of Saskatoon is aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent below 2014 levels by 2050. It’s in line with the federal government’s commitment it made when it signed onto the Paris climate accord over two years ago.

The city’s “Count Me In!” initiative also calls upon the community to sign up to commit to climate action and stay updated on upcoming discussions.

“If you were to look at where our carbon emissions are coming from as a community, they really are in the building sector and in our transportation sector,” Brenda Wallace, director of environmental and corporate initiatives, said.

The city hopes its plan for a bus rapid transit system will address emissions related to transportation.