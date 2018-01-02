SaskEnergy, SaskPower break records over holiday cold snap

Two Crown corporations announced that they each broke records while supplying Saskatchewan customers with warmth during some extremely cold weather.

Natural gas consumption in the province climbed to a new all-time high of 1.50 PetaJoules (PJ) between 9 a.m. CT on Dec. 29 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2017.

READ MORE: Cold snap comes to an end in Saskatchewan

SaskEnergy said this broke the previous record, 1.43 PJ, set on Dec. 26, 2017.

A PetaJoule is equivalent to 1,000,000 GigaJoules (GJ). Annually, the average Saskatchewan home consumes about 102 GJ of natural gas.

SaskEnergy said these records are being set more frequently, but their system is designed so that even on peak record days it can provide more natural gas than is required.

WATCH BELOW: Extreme cold sets records as SaskEnergy usage soars

SaskPower also announced Tuesday that the province set a new power use record during the holiday cold snap.

At 5:42 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2017, the total system load reached 3,792 megawatts (MW).

The previous peak set on Jan. 12, 2017, was 3,747 MW.

READ MORE: Natural gas consumption record set in Saskatchewan

SaskPower said the increase of 45 MW is equivalent to the electricity required to power 45,000 homes.

“We continue to see these records set every single year, sometimes multiple times in the same month and there’s a good chance it will happen again before winter ends,” Kory Hayko, SaskPower’s VP of transmission and industrial services, said in a press release.

“This is why we continue to invest roughly $1 billion every year to update and grow Saskatchewan’s electrical system. We need to make sure our growing province has the power it needs to thrive.”

Officials said SaskPower is expanding generation capacity from approximately 4,500 MW now to 7,000 MW by 2030.

For weather on the go, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.