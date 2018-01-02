Saskatoon weather outlook: cold kickoff to 2018, but relief is ahead

2018 kicked off cold, but there is some relief on the way!

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

After a frigid finish to 2017 and start to 2018 with -40 wind chills ringing in the new year, we’ve warmed up in leaps and bounds for the second day of January!

It is good weather for this activity if that is what you are into! @PQuinlanGlobal pic.twitter.com/Gfl1B9jZpu — Noreen Rapin (@nrapin3) December 28, 2017

@PQuinlanGlobal @GlobalSaskatoon When it’s -50, my as well take advantage of a quick way to cool off hot soup for the kids! #yxe #babyitscoldoutside pic.twitter.com/hO94PX8zXu — Gail Kizlyk (@gail_kizlyk) December 30, 2017

A breezy southwesterly wind helped warm temperatures out of the -20s and into the minus teens to start the day before pushing up further into minus single digits under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

It's the mildest morning so far this year (sorry I couldn't resist saying that)…especially compared to yesterday at this time when we were at -28! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/erDr7S9Rp2 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 2, 2018

We've warmed up quite a bit on this 2nd day of 2018, with a wind chill of -17, when yesterday at this time they were at -39! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/VatGYZ8L9Q — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 2, 2018

It felt like the -20s with wind chill in the morning; even those values improved, bounding into the mid-minus teens before noon as a mix of sun and cloud continues to dominate the afternoon and we slide back into minus double digits.

Tuesday Night

-20 wind chills return Tuesday evening under partly cloudy skies before more clouds build in overnight as the mercury falls back toward the -20s.

Wednesday

-25 is around what it’ll feel like to start the third day of the new year Wednesday morning.

It’ll be a bit of a gloomier day in the clouds with a chance of flurries, particularly in the middle of the day, as we rise up to an afternoon high around -10.

Thursday-Friday

Slightly warmer air slides in for the rest of the week as a frontal boundary over the area starts to slide east, allowing us to tap into minus single digits daytime highs.

Clouds will be in and out for the remainder of the first week of 2018 with a bit more sunshine possible Friday.

Weekend Outlook

The first weekend of the new year is shaping up to be cloudy with a good chance of snow late Saturday into Sunday as daytime highs push into minus single digits both days.

Foam Lake was the setting for Donna Lyn Thorsteinson to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan 2:

